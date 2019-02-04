CAF CL: It is not yet over for Lobi – Ogbeide

Despite losing at home to Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca in their match day three group stage fixture at the ongoing CAF Champions league on Saturday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu Lobi Stars head coach Solomon Ogbeide has stated that all hope is not yet lost for Lobi as they are confident of making it out of the group stage of the competition.

The Nigerian team failed to capitalize on home advantage as they failed to pick any point falling one nil to current table toppers Wydad at their adopted home ground in Enugu despite having a more improved second half performance.

Speaking at the end of the match, the veteran coach insists that they can also pick points away from home to stay in business. “We are disappointed in the result but this does not mean we are out of the competition. We still have three more games in the group stage though we will be going to play away in two of those matches.

We are confident we can get results away from home despite how difficult people may think it is.”