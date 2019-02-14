Buhari’s Nationwide Broadcast a farewell speech – Atiku

By Anthony Ogbonna

The Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s Thursday night broadcast as a farewell speech.

Reacting to President Buhari’s characterization of the opposition in a nationwide broadcast, Atiku Abubakar described the president as a failed steward who has consistently distorted and twisted facts and events.

Atiku, in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Publication, Mr. Phrank Shaibu said, “We see President Muhammadu Buhari’s attack on the opposition in his nationwide broadcast, Thursday night, as part of the many gaffes which have come to define last days of the Buhari Presidency, rather than an address to be taken seriously by Nigerians.”

Atiku said President Buhari ought to have shown deep introspection in his public comments “because he is not just presiding over any country, but one with the largest black nation on earth, which bestows a lot of responsibility on him.”

According to Atiku, “If the President is not telling Nigerians that he was sworn in as president in 2005, he is mistaking Ondo Central Senatorial District for Edo Central Senatorial District or surrendering his ticket to Mr. Great Ogboru whom he mistakenly referred to as the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) while on campaign tour of the state.

“These gaffes and the latest negative comments against opposition elements in his nationwide broadcast are not the attributes of a leader who should be re-elected for another term of office,” Shaibu quoted Atiku as saying.

Atiku also said that, “Even when he is voted out of office come Saturday, February 16, 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari must learn to rise above certain issues and do things that will enhance the respect the citizenry have for the office of the President, rather than rushing to exhibit soap-box mentality when the occasion does not call for it.”

”As for which party will better serve the people, we leave that judgment to Nigerians who will decide on 16th February, instead of a highly-partisan and easily excitable President Buhari,” Atiku said.

While dismissing President Buhari’s nationwide broadcast as a farewell speech, the former Vice President said “the Nigerian public is already giving its reaction on General Buhari’s less than Presidential address to the nation this evening.”

“A review of comments on Buhari’s Facebook Page to the broadcast shows that he should call in the removals-van as people can’t wait for him to leave Aso Rock. When you compare these to the comments on HE Atiku’s page to his Facebook Live broadcast this morning, the contrast could not be greater. The final verdict is in the hands and fingers of the millions of voters this Saturday.

“As our candidate HE Atiku said in his final message of the campaign ‘Even if you are not voting for me, still come out to vote on Saturday. It is about Nigeria, not Atiku Abubakar. It is about you and your future.’”

“So, we appeal to every eligible voter to express their will and contribute to our democracy,” the statement concluded.