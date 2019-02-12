Buhari’ll jail corrupt people if allowed for another term-Bishop Orire

…Urges President to dialogue with Obasanjo, ex generals ahead of election

By Adeola Badru

IN his bid at fighting corruption to a standstill, it has been said that President Muhammadu Buhari would surely send people found guilty of corruption to jail if he has another opportunity to rule the country for four years.

This was disclosed yesterday by the Founder and General-Overseer of Save and Serve Christ Family Church, Bishop Jide Orire, in an interview with Vanguard, while discussing what needed to be done ahead of the Saturday’s election in order for the country to witness free, fair and credible polls, devoid of bloodshed.

According to him, the President has genuine interest for Nigeria but the people surrounding him are bad, stating that Buhari knew what he is doing by seeking for another four years.

“Things have been though and I think the man has a genuine interest for Nigeria but the people surrounding him are bad. Some things are happening that the President is not aware of. I think if President Buhari has another term, I am not canvassing for him, but all corrupt people will surely go to jail. The man knows what he is doing that is the reason why he is looking for another four years.”

The cleric, while advising the President to look at how to put smiles on the faces Nigerians apart from fighting corruption alone, said if the government wanted to dry the tears of Nigerians, there was the need for the Federal Government to reduce the price of petrol, adding that the money revered from the looters so far, should be put back into the system in order to ameliorate the suffering of the people.

“Apart from fighting corruption let’s look at how we will put smiles on the faces of fellow Nigerians let’s see how it will reduce tension. If the government wants to dry the tears of Nigerians let them reduce the price of petrol things will change in Nigeria then the money that has been recovered from looters should be put into the system because people are suffering.”

“If I want to talk as a man not as Bishop Jide Orire, I would say things are not okay. People are suffering. I want to say President Buhari is very disciplined, but fighting corruption alone is not enough. Am not saying he should not fight corruption everybody is corrupt in Nigeria,” he lamented.

Ahead of the February 16 election, Bishop Orire, however, urged the President to have a closed-door meeting with former President Olusegun Obasanjo and other top military generals to dialogue on areas of differences for the country to witness a hitch-free election.

“One thing is that Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and President Muhammadu Buhari are respected men. I will say that the duo should meet and have meeting ahead of the forthcoming elections in the country. I am talking of an indoor meeting that the two of them will look themselves in the eyes and talk to each other, remind themselves of the war they fought for the unity of the country.”

“The two of them should make sure that their past labour for the unity of the country is not in vain. It’s a thing that should be done. Similarly, I will suggest that some Generals like Yakubu Gowon, Abdulsalami Abubakar and Ibrahim Babangida should have a closed-door meeting with President Buhari to pour out their minds to each other because there is a tension in the country.”

“You see the reason we are having problems in this country is because our politicians have selfish interest to get there and if they do not make politics a do-or- die affair, everything will be alright and we must first see ourselves as Nigerians and not as Yorubas, Igbos, Hausas or Fulanis.”

“If I see myself as a Yoruba, there will be a problem, but if I see myself as a Nigerian I will be working on how the country will be better,” Bishop Orire remarked.

He equally urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure it conducts free, fair and credible polls in the interest of the country and not favouring any political party by maintaining neutrality.