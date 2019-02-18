Breaking: Oshiomhole accuses INEC of colluding with PDP

By Nwafor Sunday

The All Progressives Congress, APC national Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC of colluding with the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Oshiomhole who spoke extensively during the party’s caucus meeting, insisted that PDP was pre-informed by INEC, before the postponement of the general elections.

He said that INEC told PDP not to spend its money, following its planned postponement. Oshiomhole, angrily averred that APC has spent so much in preparing for the elections and demanded that INEC should apologize to Nigerians, particularly APC voters who traveled far and near to cast their votes.

The chairman opined that they would write to INEC to discuss issues on how to make the postponed elections, free, fair and credible.

His words, “We want INEC to assure us that the elections would be free, fair and credible. “They need to speak to us about the reconfiguration of card readers”.

Reacting, the presidential candidate of the party, President Muhammadu Buhari, said that he has ordered security agencies to ensure they secure the whole environment and make sure the election went smoothly.

“I will warn those who has planned to disrupt the peaceful elections to desist from their planned actions. Anyone who tries that is doing it at the expense of his own life”. President Buhari said.