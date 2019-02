BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

WARRI- AIDE to governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Mr Lawrence Ngozi Akpomiemie has been assassinated in Ekpan area of Uvwie local government area.

He was shot dead in his saloon car in the early hours of today.

At press time there was tension in Ekpan area of the local government. A top security source who volunteered comment under condition of anonymity said security will be stepped up in all flash points in the local government.