Breaking: Terrorists invade Ebonyi, plant explosives on bridges, two arrested

…They are plotting to plant explosives in Hotels, flyovers, bridges – Umahi

By Peter Okutu

Abakaliki-GOVERNOR David Umahi of Ebonyi state, Friday, stated that two persons were arrested for allegedly planting explosives at Idembia bridge in Ezza South local government area of the state.

The Governor, who made this known while briefing newsmen at the State Executive Council chambers in Abakaliki, warned that security operatives were on red alert to ensure a hitch-free elections in the State.

According to him, “from available information, some miscreants are still plotting to plant explosives in Hotels, flyovers, bridges in the state.

“From available information, these miscreants are plotting to plant explosives in hotels, flyovers. We will examine the information. Explosives were being planted at Idembia bridge. Two suspects have been arrested.

“Army has taken over the case. Two aspirants of a particular political party in Ezza north were arrested for carrying guns. In Ikwo, some were caught shooting guns. This is a case of terrorism.

“Security agencies have been very neutral. Anyone that causes violence, irrespective of political parties or goes into thuggery, must be arrested, detained and charged to court. This election will come and go and Ebonyi will remain. Ebonyians should be peaceful and come out and vote. You must not inflict injuries on people before you win.

“A House of assembly Candidate of a particular party came to quarry site to buy explosives. The matter was reported and the suspect has been declared wanted,” the governor concluded.