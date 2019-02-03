Believe, fear Him, and receive a miracle

“ All glory must be to the Lord, for He is worthy of our praise, No man, on earth should give glory himself, all the glory must be to the LORD”.

Brethren, this is a song that should always be in our mouth at all times. It doesn’t matter what we are going through. When we sing this song, we are expressing our total confidence in the ability of God to do all things.

Brethren, I am so excited. Reason? Joyful Homes has recorded its first major testimony.

A couple (names withheld) that is a regular reader of Joyful Homes just recorded a major breakthrough.

It was the husband, who first read Joyful Homes. The couple, as I later found out, after I was contacted via e-mail had been childless for some years.

A well educated couple, the wife a medical doctor.

Thank God for couples that remain united when confronted with challenges. Would you say a medical doctor does not know what to do to have a child?

The woman knew that something beyond science was responsible for her condition. She loses pregnancy as soon as she takes in.

The couple then decided to contact the One whose knowledge is beyond science, the Omni science God.

The good news brethren, is that that last Tuesday, the couple is blessed with a set of twins, two boys.

Brethren, with all my heart, I give God all the glory. We trusted in Him and he didn’t fail us.

I also acknowledge the spiritual support of Pastor Moses Gbenga Oso, the General Overseer of Laughter Foundation International Ministry who assisted the couple in prayers.

All glory be to God.

Brethren, as often written in this column, you need to play your part and God plays his part.

The couple came from one of the South-South states to attend a church service in Lagos and remained connected working on prayer points given. They knew what they wanted and worked towards it.

Are you working towards your goal? How are you doing this? Brethren, let’s first learn a few lessons from the story of the parents of our new born twins.

First, is that they respected each other’s views. When the husband drew the attention of the wife to Joyful homes, which he read regularly, she didn’t dismiss him. Some other women would have said, “ I’m a medical doctor, I don’t believe in such”. Rather, she cooperated with him.

Lesson two, God opened her eyes to see that what kept terminating her pregnancy was not ordinary. She knew it could not be medically explained.

It was a spiritual secret. What does the word of God say about secrets?

Our reference is Psalm 25 vs. 14 “ The secret of the LORD is with them that fear him; and he will shew them his covenant”.

Also Daniel 2 vs. 22 states, “ He revealeth the deep and secret things: he knoweth what is in the darkness, and the light dwelleth with him”.

Before the Lord, nothing is secret. Whatever, method the enemy is using to attack you may be a secret to you but it is not a secret to God. However, it only those who ask or those that the Lord in his mercy opens their eyes that can see the secret revealed.

This season, as you establish a closer relationship with Jesus, He will reveal to you, the secret that will lead you to your breakthrough.

A third lesson that we should learn from the life of this blessed couple is that they stuck together. The man did not go to have a secret wife somewhere, in a desperate bid to have children.

Like many couples, they must have had their own share of pressure from relations but God helped them to handle it.

Are you in a similar situation? Remain united and seek God’s intervention. Your testimony will arrive sooner than you think.

Brethren, you are not waiting in vain. The time of waiting is the time for you to establish a relationship with God. When you do, you will over come.

I’ll share with you, the story of a couple who had a similar challenge and the man’s family held a meeting urging the man to take a secret wife in the village. He was assured that since his wife wasn’t from that town, she would never know.

The man bluntly refused as a result of which some of his siblings began to keep malice with him but God put them to shame.

God blessed the man and his wife with a set of twins, a boy and a girl.

Have you not heard the word of God according to Isaiah 8 vs. 18 “ Behold, I and the children whom the LORD hath given me are for signs and wonders in Israel from the Lord of Hosts, which dwelleth in mount Zion”.

Your children are for signs and wonders in Nigeria or wherever you reside.

Brethren, as you continue to trust in God, he will give you a miracle that will shut the mouth of your enemies in Jesus name.

This year, in the name of Jesus, you will make rapid progress. Everything that you desired to have last year and you did not have, the Lord will open heaven and give you in abundance in the name of Jesus.

Is yours a case of failing health? Demonstrate your faith in God. Make sure you say to yourself everyday that you are healed in the name of Jesus.

See what our Lord Jesus said to the father of the boy who was troubled by a dumb spirit. Mark 9 vs. 23 “ And Jesus said unto him, “ If thou canst believe, all things are possible to him that believeth”.

Take your medication with prayer and connect with the greatest physician, Jesus.

You will experience healing that will surprise your doctors in Jesus name.

Brethren, we need to have a cordial relationship with God without which we may not have a break through.

When you have a relationship with him, you will obey his words, your love and fear will make you live your life according to his word.

Joseph, the son of Jacob and Rachael is a good example of fear and love for God.

Genesis 39 vs. 7-9 where Potiphar’s wife wanted Joseph to lie with her.

Though, no one had seen them, Joseph said in the last part of verse 9 “ How then can I do this great wickedness, and sin against God?

Brethren, examine yourselves, do you really love and fear God?

If you do, then you will obey him completely.

With this, you will be moving closer to your miracle and your testimony will manifest.