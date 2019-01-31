Atiku’s plan is opaque— Buhari support group

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU-PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari’s reelection support group in the South East, the Zikist-Buharist-Movement, ZBM, has noted that the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar’s plan for restructuring the country is not clear but opaque.

The group said that Ohanaeze Ndigbo’s endorsement of the PDP candidate based on his pledge to restructure the country was done out of not reading in-between the lines of Abubakar’s plan.

The ZBM made the disclosure in Enugu, Thursday, when it addressed a press conference to make appreciations to all Igbo who turned out to receive President Buhari when he visited different states in the South east.

Secretary of the group, Godwin Onwusi in mist of his members said “ZBM sincerely says big thanks to the Governors, Traditional Rulers and good people of the South East for the royal and rousing reception they accorded President Muhammadu Buhari during his presidential campaign visit to the geopolitical zone in the last seven days.

“It is our considered opinion that Ndigbo can do better by producing Nigeria president of Igbo extraction in 2023.

“ZBM will not fail to point out that the reception accorded Buhari by the Governors, Traditional Rulers and the good people of the South East; will naturally strengthen our ties and reinforces more infrastructural development like the Eastern Corridor Railways in the region.

“On restructuring, we have gone through pages 152 and 153 of AtikuPlan and noticed that the plan is opaque on restructuring and not as robust as propagated.

“Therefore the best option is to strategically and pragmatically bid for president in 2023.”