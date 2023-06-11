Harvest of Honours For Governor Hope Uzodimma

By James Udemba

At the 15th edition of the Professor Eni Njoku Memorial Lecture which held recently at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, something significant happened. The Guest lecturer, Reverend (Professor)!Chinedu Nebo, a former Vice – Chancellor of the University and a former Minister of Power in the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan, veered off his topic to heap praises on Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, holding him up as a practical example of what good governance is all about.

If members of the opposition PDP in Imo State were around, they would have accused the Governor of shopping for praises. Coincidentally, Uzodimma, who was to serve as the Chairman of the event, was not physically present due to exigencies of other state duties. Again, Professor Nebo is not known for sycophancy given his pedigree as a Venerable of the Anglican Church and an accomplished Professor of Metallurgical Engineering, who rose to the position of Vice – Chancellor of the University and the pioneer Vice – Chancellor of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti.

On that day, he simply narrated what he observed on his last trip to Owerri, the capital of Imo State and asked the representative of Governor Hope Uzodimma to pass his message of of commendation and appreciation to him. What was his experience? He said he drove through Owerri- Okigwe highway and didn’t encounter any potholes and the journey time was significantly reduced unlike what it used to be. Because he has been a regular user of the road, his testament carried a lot of weight. He was nobody’s praise singer. He appreciated what some people would rather not see. Fortunately, two other eminent professors and former deans of the Faculty of Biological Sciences, who were present at the event, corroborated what Nebo observed, thus opening the floodgate of honours, praises and commendation for the Imo State Governor.

Indeed, it is instructive that Uzodimma had served as the guest lecturer at the 14th edition of the Professor Eni Njoku Memorial Lecture series. What it means is that the organizers found something of value in him and decided to tap from it. And as if that was a cue, other Nigerians and indeed the Nigerian state needed to applaud the administration of Hope Uzodimma in the last 40 months , they certainly grabbed it with both hands.

From Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, Igbos resident in the oil – rich states of Rivers and Bayelsa , crowned the Governor Onyendu Ndigbo na Rivers and Bayelsa, that is the Leader of Ndigbo in Rivers and Bayelsa. Just the same day, the Government of Rivers State conferred on him the highest highest honour of Grand Service Star of Rivers State ( GSSRS). Shortly after, the Federal Republic of Nigeria conferred on Uzodimma the national honour Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON), while the Progressive Governors’ Forum – a group of 18 governors of APC – elected the Imo State Governor as their Chairman.

It is significant that each of these honours, recognitions or commendations has a history. In other words, none was done in a vacuum. Take for instance, the Professor Nebo’s commendation. Apart from the Owerri- Okigwe highway, Uzodimma has built more than 100 solid roads running into several kilometers. He has done the Owerri – Orlu highway. He rebuilt the MCC – Uratta – Toronto road and all of these were commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari. Each of the 27 Local Government Areas has a five – kilometre road being built by Uzodimma.

So, road users, including non – residents of Imo State, like Professor Nebo, are daily testifying to the road revolution of the Governor in addition to other democracy dividends which he has relentlessly continued to deliver to the people.

For Igbos resident in Rivers and Bayelsa States, they were moved to honour their beloved son, Uzodimma, as the leader of the race because no other governor had taken the welfare of Ndigbo so seriously as Uzodimma. As a people whose economic interests are supported and sustained through the ports, they were overwhelmed with joy when Uzodimma flagged off the dredging of Oguta Lake, Orashi River to Degema and the Atlantic ocean.

They are obviously quite excited that the potential of a sea port in the East is just but a stone throw away. They are happy that the economy of the South – East will receive a boost through the initiative of the Governor. They also know that the cultural ties between Igbos and the people of the Niger Delta region will be restored when the dredging is completed and commercial activities resume along the coastal areas.

According to the the secretary of the organising committee for the reception by Igbo residents in Rivers and Bayelsa States, Hon. Obiora Umeh, apart from what Uzodimma has done for the people of Imo State which are being acknowledged all over the state, the steps he has taken to rejuvenate the economy of the entire South – East through the dredging of the rivers up to the Atlantic ocean is unprecedented. He noted that such a visionary leader ought to be encouraged, hence his adoption as “Onyendu Ndigbo in Rivers and Bayelsa States”. He went further to assure the Governor that their members from Imo State will be at home during the November election to ensure that he is returned to the office for a second term.

While Igbos in Rivers and Bayelsa states see Uzodimma as the champion of their cause, former Governor Nyesom Wike sees him as a national icon whose patriotism has gone a long way to unify the country. In a letter he sent to his Imo State counterpart notifying him of the award of the highest Rivers State Honour of GSSRS, Wike described Uzodimma’s contribution to national development as worthy of emulation. Said Wike” I am pleased to notify you of my approval for conferring the highest Rivers State Honours on you as Grand Service Star of Rivers State (GSSRS).

This award recognizes your outstanding commitment and contributions to advancing national unity, equity and justice and your valuable support for Government and people of Rivers State” It was noteworthy that the award was given from a PDP governor to an APC Governor. Before then Wike had publicly declared in a national television that Uzodimma will certainly defeat anyone challenging him in the November election. Could that be why the opposition PDP was jittery and accused Uzodimma of shopping for awards?

However, as the Americans would say, they ain’t see nothing yet. Nobody saw the national award from the federal government coming. Although one can not say that it came from the blues, given Uzodimma’s antecedents as a patriot who believes in the unity of NIigeria. In truth, the award was well – deserved. In the last ten years, Uzodimma has taken the message of unity and peaceful coexistence among all ethnic nationalities to every state of the federation.

Through lectures, reactions to unfolding events and private discourse with stakeholders, Uzodimma has always emphasized that being together in one indivisible country will be of benefit to everyone. Indeed, in his lectures he had also invited his Igbo brothers and sisters to take advantage of the numerical strength of Nigeria to advance their economic interests, instead of contemplating leaving the country. To his credit, he has been consistent and unambiguous in describing the economic and political benefits accruable to all the ethnic groups in a United Nigeria.

That perhaps explains why many individuals and groups have applauded the bestowment of the national honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) on Hope Uzodimma. From the NLC, NUJ to the Imo State Council of Elders, from traditional rulers to road transport workers and from market women to prominent Nigerians, the verdict is the same: the national honour of CON bestowed by the Federal Government on Governor Hope Odidkia Uzodimma is well – deserved.

Expectedly, accolades have continued to be heaped on Uzodimma since the announcement was made. Some remember that the Governor in a bid to cement national unity had appointed none indigenes of Imo state to his cabinet. Some also remember the patriotic spirit with which he undertook his duties as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Customs and Excise where he was reputed to have saved billions of Naira for Nigeria. And some have appreciated him for being a pan – Nigerian who continues to preach unity even while not relenting in drawing attention to the obvious marginalization of his race in the politics of Nigeria. Such a patriot no doubt deserves to be awarded the national honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger ( CON).

It must also be in appreciation of these and other admirable leadership qualities that the Progressive Governors’ Forum elected Uzodimma its Chairman within the same week that the Federal Government honoured him with the national honour of CON. This forum is made up of all governors elected under the banner of All Progressive Congress (APC).

While it is conceded that any of them could have been the chairman, the antecedents of Uzodimma in the party and the circumstances of his emergence are worth being noted. First, Uzodimma is a first-time governor who will be seeking reelection in November this year. Secondly, he didn’t join APC from inception. So why did his colleagues and the leadership of the party settle for him? It was the Bible which emphasized that a man diligent in his work will dine with Kings.

Uzodimma has been committed, passionate and diligent in the running of the affairs of the APC, especially in the South – East where he is fondly referred to as the Governor General of APC. The results of his hardwork are glaring.

Before Uzodimma joined APC and sought the governorship ticket, the party was about to be rejected by the people of the state on account of the leadership style of his predecessor. He not only won the governorship election for APC but has since consolidated on the victory. All the bye-elections held in the state since he became Governor were won by the APC. During the last general election, APC swept both national and state legislative seats – further attesting to the popularity of the Governor due to his unprecedented achievements in office in the last 40 months. It is also instructive that in the entire South-East, it was only in Imo State that APC scored the majority of the votes in the recent presidential elections.

Again, as the man given the responsibility to coordinate the activities of the party in the South – East, Uzodimma has been diligent in the discharge of the task. It is to his credit that APC is now accepted in the South – East more than it was three years ago. It is to his credit that APC has made more inroads and now has more elected federal and state lawmakers in the South-East than it did three years ago. For a man who carried out this mass mobilization, recognition as the chairman of the Progressive Governors” Forum is not misplaced.

However, the adage that says to whom much is given, much is expected is now applied to Governor Hope Uzodimma because all the awards and responsibilities bestowed on him require more hardwork and commitment. Again he has to do a balancing act of attending to his duties at home and offering leadership in the national sphere. But as one who is adroit in handling responsibilities since his adulthood, Uzodimma will certainly deliver.

What these awards mean is that people outside Imo State are appreciative of his leadership qualities which have brought immense development to the state in addition to the national space. With his reelection just few months away, Uzodimma should be confident of success knowing that the day of reward for all his hard-work is coming.

Yet, I dare say that for Governor Hope Uzodimma, CON, “it is morning yet on creation day” because I see greater honours and accomplishments ahead of him.

Udemba is an Owerri-based public affairs analyst.