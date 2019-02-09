9-year-old girl falls into well in Jigawa, dies

A nine-year-old girl identified as Hassana Aliyu of Kasarau Yamma quarters in Dutse, Jigawa, lost her life after falling into a well.



Alhaji Ahmed Danyaro, the Director, Jigawa State Fire Directorate, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Friday that the incident occurred at about 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Danyaro said: ”No body can ascertain how the deceased fell into the well as we just was received a distress call that she has fallen into the well in their home.

”On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team which rescued her unconscious and later confirmed dead at hospital.”

He said that the deceased’s corpse had since been handed over to her parents for burial.

The director advised parents who have wells in their homes to raise their height and provide covers for them to protect their children and wards.

According to him, the agency will continue to sensitise the public on how best to use wells at homes.