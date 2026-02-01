World Hijab Day: First Lady hails muslim women, calls for peaceful coexistence

Remi Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has commended Muslim women across the country for their steadfast commitment to faith and identity as Nigeria joins the global community in commemorating World Hijab Day 2026.

In a goodwill message to mark this year’s World Hijab Day with the theme: “Unity in Hijab,” the First Lady described the hijab as a powerful symbol of obedience, dignity, strength and devotion for millions of women around the world.

The President’s wife noted that beyond its religious significance, the hijab also reflects freedom of personal choice and cultural expression.

Senator Tinubu emphasised that Nigeria’s diversity remains one of its greatest assets, urging citizens to continue fostering understanding and harmony across religious and ethnic lines.

She contended that respect for individual beliefs and traditions is essential to building a peaceful and progressive society.

“As a nation, we must continue to embrace mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and solidarity across all cultures and faiths,” she stated, adding that unity in diversity is the foundation of national strength and collective progress.

The First Lady extended warm wishes to Muslim women and all Nigerians observing the day, expressing hope that the values of tolerance, inclusion and shared humanity would continue to guide the country toward greater cohesion and development.

World Hijab Day is observed annually on February 1 to promote awareness and understanding of the hijab, a headscarf worn by many Muslim women as an expression of modesty and faith.

The initiative was founded in 2013 by Bangladeshi-American activist Nazma Khan in New York after she experienced discrimination for wearing the hijab, with the aim of fostering tolerance and normalising the practice.

Since its inception, the event has grown to reach participants in over 150 countries, encouraging dialogue, education and empathy across cultures.

Activities typically include workshops, panel discussions and social media campaigns designed to combat prejudice in workplaces and public spaces while upholding the right to religious expression.

The day also highlights the broader Islamic values of humility and respect shared by both men and women.

World Hijab Day has received official recognition in several jurisdictions, including New York State in 2017 and the Philippine House of Representatives in 2021, underscoring its expanding global acceptance and significance.