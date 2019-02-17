2019 AFCON: Rohr lists potential invitees from Flying Eagles

As the U20 African Cup of Nations wound up for Nigeria yesterday, Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr said he has made a list of players that could make the national team for the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt.

Rohr who was in Niger Republic monitoring the players stated that the players on his list could be part of the AFCON qualifiers against Seychelles and the international friendly against Egypt next month.

“I saw some very talented players. One of them will be invited to the next Super Eagles camp”, said Rohr.

“Others could be invited to the U23 qualifiers against Libya at the end of March by Coach Imama (Amapakabo)”,

The Super Eagles are already qualified for the AFCON and Rohr is looking to try out fresh legs in the last group E qualifier against Seychelles next month.