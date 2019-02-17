17million Nigerians viewed top brands adverts in 2018

YouTube said that 17 million consumers in Nigeria viewed top Ads in 2018, while 257.5million viewed top adverts (Ads) globally.

YouTube said the top Ads represent brands that have executed the most popular Ads, as determined by its strongest signals of viewer choice – including factors like watch time, views, and mix of paid/organic views.

The 2018 Nigeria Year-End YouTube Ads Leader board include MTN – Traditional Wedding Day with 2.6 million views, Jumia’s Black Fridays with 2.3 million views, Stanbic IBTC – Enabling you to be you with 2.1 million views, Union Bank of Nigeria – Enabling Success with 2.7 million views, United Bank of Africa – 919 Dance Video with 1.6million. Others are MTN MPULSE – The Takeover with 1.6 million views, Airtel NG – The-In-laws – Tutorial with 1.4 million views, P&G Nigeria – Ariel Assurance with 1.3 million views, GTBank – Come Let’s Eat Together – GTBank Food & Drink 2018 with 1.2 million views and LG INVERTER – The new Inverter equation of home appliances with 1.2 milion views.

The 2018 Global Year-End YouTube Ads Leader board include Alexa Loses Her Voice – Amazon Super Bowl LII Commercial, 50.1million views, YouTube Music: Open the world of music. It’s all here, 39.5 million views, OPPO F7 – Real HomePod — Welcome Home by Spike Jonze — Apple, 16.3 million views, and Gatorade Heart of a Lio, 13.7million views and support Makes Real Hero, 31.7million views, Nike – Dream Crazy, 27.3million views.

Speaking, Country Director, Google Nigeria, Juliet Ehimuan-Chiazor in a briefing tagged Ads Media Chat, said that YouTube has over a billion users, almost one-third of all people on the Internet — and each day those users watch a billion hours of video, generating billions of views.

“YouTube users spend over an hour a day watching videos on mobile. It’s not surprising, then, that some of this audience is choosing to watch ads online. The top 10 ads on the Nigerian Leader board represent over 17 million views.”