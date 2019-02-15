1,788,706 PVCs distributed in Adamawa

BY UMAR YUSUF

YOLA The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has put the number of collected PVCS in Adamawa State at 1,788,706 while 184,377 PVCs were not collected, the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr Kassim Gaidam, has disclosed.

Mr Kassim Gaidam told a stakeholders’ meeting in Yola that the INEC is ready for the polls.

Gaidam said the aim of the meeting was to reaffirm the commission’s commitment towards holding free,fair and credible elections.

“On PVCs collection, a total of 1,788,706 has been collected for the 2019 general elections out of the total registered voters of 1,973,083 subject to the final figures to be released by the Chairman of the commission ” Gaidam said.

In his remarks, Mr Muhammed Mukaddas, State Commissioner of Police, said the command was ready to tackle any civil security challenge and advised the people of the state not to consider the election as a do or die affair but a sacrifice to the nation.

Mr. Bolade Oluri, Director DSS, said Adamawa was relatively peaceful except some areas of Madagali and assured the stakeholders that elections would be conducted in all designated areas of this state.

“Outside Madagali local government area, the security challenges are less and all security formations in the state have wonderful synergy to deliver free, fair and successful elections,” Oluri said.