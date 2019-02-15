15 Imo guber candidates adopt Araraume

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Fifteen governorship candidates of diffrent political parties under the platform of forum of Imo state governorship candidates Wednesday adopted the state governorship flag-bearer of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume.

The candidates led by Elder Chukwuemeka Allias, of the National Interest Party, NIP, alongside 14 others stormed the campaign office, of Senator Araraume along MCC road in Owerri, where they unanimously adopted the APGA, guber candidate.

Allias briefly said among other things that their adoption of Araraume as their candidate was based on his capacity to offer good governance to the people of the state, adding that the general interest of Imolites should come first.

We’ll publish campaign expenses of parties, engage EFCC, FIU to track politicians – INEC

Responding the Imo APGA, guber candidate, Araraume thanked them and advised that the journey to make Imo better should the responsibility of everybody.

He said: “Forum of governorship aspirants, I thank you for the bold steps. I know each one of you have good intention. The election of governorship

“Your blue print will be incorporated with our own so that so that with what you have one way or the other will be incorporated. For your participation in governance that one is guaranteed.

“You have a working it is to go and convince your people that we will win the election. What it means is that all your members will support all our candidates in APGA, at all levels.

“It should be our collective efforts to make sure that we win. From this moment you are now automatic members of this campaign project. All of us will be together and make the decision work.

“We will be working together for the good of the state and for the betterment of the Imo citizens including those yet unborn.”

Earlier in his remark, Allias of NIP, said: “As the campaign Progresses we have been monitoring the governorship candidates and people at the rural areas have been asking us if all of us can be at the Douglas House, and we told them that at the right time we will take the final decision.

Election: It is unlawful to deploy unaccredited party agents – INEC

“We are 15 political parties. All the governorship candidates are here. We had a meeting and decided to agree on the adoption of Senator Ifeanyi Araraume as the man to follow that is why we are. We are adopting him because of his capacity to deliver good governance in the state.”