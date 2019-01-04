Workers welfare, developmental projects my priority — OYETOLA

OSOGBO—GOVERNOR Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State, yesterday, restated his commitment to ensure that the people of the state experience unprecedented developmental projects in all nooks and crannies of the state as well as workers welfare.

He made this known at the Mandela Freedom Park in Osogbo during the Thank You Visit to the people of Osogbo Federal Constituency.

The governor thanked the entire people of Osun for their unalloyed support before, during and after the last gubernatorial election won by the All Progressives Congress, APC, promising that the government will not disappoint the electorate.

Oyetola said: “There is no doubt that people of Osun have experienced unprecedented developmental projects in the last 8years, Ogbeni Aregbesola left Osun better than he met it and the state will continue to grow in the hand of Gboyega Oyetola.”

He, therefore, charged members of the party and the entire people of the state to cast their votes for all candidates of the APC in the forthcoming general elections.