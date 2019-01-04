With your prayers, I will win PDP, YPP, ACPN, others – Buhari

By Nwafor Sunday

President Muhammadu Buhari, Friday, solicited for the spiritual intervention of Cherubim and Seraphim Unification Church of Nigeria in order to be victorious in the forthcoming 2019 general elections.

Buhari disclosed this when he played host to the leadership of the church at the state house, Abuja.

“I am very grateful for this visit,” the President said. “God will answer our prayers. With your prayers, we will go into the field, and be victorious. Your good intentions and prayers are appreciated. This is what is expected of institutions working for God.”

President Buhari said he was glad that the church lauded the good work being done by government in the areas of infrastructure, anti-corruption, and security, noting: “It will encourage us to do more. We have no other country than Nigeria, and we must do the best for her. I said it more than a generation ago. Thank you for identifying with our objectives.”

Leader of the delegation, His Most Eminence, Prophet (Dr) Solomon Adegboyega Alao, told President Buhari to remain resolute, particularly in the war against corruption, stressing: “We anticipate that corruption, which is killing Nigeria, may fight back, but you will prevail because majority of Nigerians are with you.”

The visitors asked the President to use his good offices to ensure the release of Leah Sharibu, being held captive by Boko Haram for refusing to renounce her faith; canvassed a level playing field for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct free and fair polls; and a consideration of the clamour for restructuring of the Federation.

Established in 1925, the Cherubim and Seraphim Unification Church of Nigeria is an umbrella body of all Cherubim and Seraphim Churches founded in Nigeria and in the Diaspora.