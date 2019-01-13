We’re not renaming Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium — Edo govt

By Alemma-Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY—EDO State government, yesterday, said contrary to reports, it does not intend to rename Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.

A statement by Chief Press Secretary, Office of the Deputy Governor, Ebomhiana Musa, said: “Edo State government has said unequivocally that there is no intention to rename Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City.

“The name ‘Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium’ remains because it is named after the revered late Dr Samuel Ogbemudia because of his unparalleled contributions to sports development in the old Bendel State.

“This clarification becomes necessary as some traditional and social media platforms misquoted the state deputy governor, Mr Philip Shaibu, in a live interview granted Channels Television , Thursday night.

“In the euphoria following the promotion of Bendel Insurance Football Club to the elite division of Nigerian football league after over a decade in relegation, the deputy governor said the ‘Samuel Ogbemdia Stadium will be named the Home of Bendel Insurance.’ This was misquoted as saying that the legendary Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium will be renamed Bendel Insurance Football Club Stadium.”