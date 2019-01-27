Warning against distraction (1)

Beloved, it is very clear that Satan knowing that he has but a short time, has thrown many garbage into the affairs of believers in order to distract us from knowing the fact that now is our salvation nearer than when we believed.

That is why it is import-ant to remind us of the fact that, we are very near to eternity and therefore must keep a deep sense of this truth in mind. Since we know that Satan and his human agents are not happy for the salvation of our souls, we must not be careless or allow any wind of negativity to distract us from living a holy life, instead, we must remain focus in abiding and doing His will at all time.

We must not allow the things of this world such as money, mansion, and the new entrant—techno-logy to distract us from our goal of making heaven at last. This is because whenever the will of God is about to be fulfilled in our lives Satan would do everything to scuttle it.

Nehemiah was an exam-ple. In the days when Neh-emiah saddled himself with the responsibility of rebuilding the wall of Jerusalem, Satan wanted to destroy the effort by using the trio of Sanballat, Tobiah and Geshem to hatch a plot to distract him. But discerning their evil intention to stop the work of God, Nehemiah refused to yield to their conspiracy.

Nehemiah 6:8-9 states, “Then I sent unto him, saying, There are no such things done as thou sayest, but thou feignest them out of thine own heart. 9 For they all made us afraid, saying, Their hands shall be weakened from the work, that it be not done. Now therefore, O God, strengthen my hands.”

Those whose focus is to be in heaven at the end of this life must not allow themselves to be distr-acted by the mundane things of this world or misled by Satan and his human agents.

The greatest mischief our enemies can do us, is, to lead us to do what is sin-ful, after which we will become guilty and shame to continue relat-ionship with God. Thus in the course of our heavenly race we should always reject any-thing that is con-trary to the word of God. Every be-liever must reject covetousness, pride, anger, or any other work of the devil that could jeo-pardize his chances of making heaven. He must shun such conduct that are inimical to his salvat-ion because they con-stitute distraction.

Nehemiah knew what Sanballat and his cohorts planned, but refused to be distracted. He had a duty and that was to do the will of God. So, he avowed not to be distra-cted, not even by sweet tongue. When, in our Christian work and war-fare, we found ourselves in a conflict, we must not allow ourselves to be distracted rather it should be an opportunity to prove we are soldiers of the living God. Every temptation to draw us from duty, should rather quicken us the more to duty. We must remain focus and keep on doing what pleases him and must not allow distraction in the course of our work.

Ephesians 4:27 says, “Neither give place to the devil.” We should not yield to the suggestions and temptations of Satan, who would take every opportunity.