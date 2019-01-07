Urhobo youths launch historic calendar

By Etop Ekanem

Urhobo Youth Association, UYA, Lagos has launched Urhobo historical calendar in Lagos.

Speaking at the launching, President of the association, Prince Pureheart Kpeji, stated that the association was the first group to publish a calendar with historic facts about Urhobo nation.

Importers commence collection of levy on goods

According to him, groups and associations have come up with different kinds of calendar, but the Urhobo Youth Association calendar is unique and distinct, because it captures the map of Urhobo land with local government areas, communities, towns and villages.

He added that, the calendar also featured different market days in Urhobo land and some people who can be described as legends in Urhobo land, while some past activities of the Association are also conspicuously amplified in the calendar.

Kpeji disclosed that the association is planning a business outfit where unemployed members of the association would be engaged.