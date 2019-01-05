TyWorkSpace bounces back with 3rd art exhibition

…hosts two prominent artists

By Chris Onuoha

Having successfully hosted 2 exhibitions in the space of 14 months, TYArtspace, the subsidiary of Tyworkspace held a 3rd exhibition on Decemeber 7, 2018 that featured renowned Artists Samson Ogundeji and Philip Obafemi who are both aluminus of the Yaba College of Technology.

The exhibition themed “Communication” which focused artistic media; acrylic on canvas and mixed media wass to bring to light the systems of African traditional communication in art form.

Ogundeji, one of the featured artist is a prolific freelance visual artist and a master of mixed media that uses mostly Acrylic paint and works more in mural painting. He is also a sculptor for which he emerged one of the winners of the sterling bank recycle art competition in 2017. He participated in the posthumous art exhibition titled ‘Zaria to London’ that honoured the life and legacy of pioneer artist, late Rev. John Noserime Thomas. He has also participated in other exhibitions in and out of Africa.

The second artist, Obayemi, is also a visual artist and a sculptor who has participated in numerous exhibitions. He was the winner of the coca-cola art competition for his work in sculpting and has been vibrant in the art industry for some time now.

The exhibition was declared open with a light ceremony at TYArtspace 17, Ibikunle street off university road yaba lagos and ran for 2 weeks.

Reacting to the outcome of the exhibition and its success, the Chief Executive Officer, TyWorkspace, Toyin Arowolo expressed satisfaction and stated:

“TyWorkspace has come a long projecting the works of art of both veterans and upcoming artists in the country. At TyArtspace, we showcases a rich array of creative, vibrant, and compelling artworks with unique blend of colours and complexities with aesthetic, emotional, intellectual and creative appeal. We also focus on a diversity of paintings in different media (oils, acrylic, pastels, water color and other mixed media).

Our vision as a gallery is to showcase as many of Africa’s great talented Artist to the world while encouraging the interest of art in the minds of those who have no affiliation with art.

TYArtspace is a friendly gallery open to group and solo exhibitions and encourages artists, art lovers, art collectors and art enthusiasts to be part of this phenomenal art community built by TYArtspace.”