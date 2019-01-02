Traffic peaks at Abuja Airport after New Year holiday

Traffic and flight activities have peaked at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja following resumption of work after the new year celebration.

The airport had witnessed a drop in activities since Dec. 24, 2018 after most passengers traveled for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

When NAN visited the airport on Wednesday, many travelers were seen rushing to board their flights at the departures while many others were coming out of the arrivals.

NAN observed that traffic was more at the arrival hall than the departures, while the international wing also witnessed an increase compared to what it had been since Christmas period.

Meanwhile, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) said it recorded hitch-free operations during the festive period nationwide in terms of passengers and staff conducts.

Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, General Manager, Corporate Affairs of FAAN, said it was first time that there were no reports of confrontations between passengers and airport staff.

Yakubu said the authority had earlier put adequate measures in place to ensure that every traveler enjoyed maximum comfort in the airport.

She added that FAAN also gave out Christmas gifts to 300 children at their arrivals in various airports, across the country on Dec. 24, 2018 to make them happy.

Yakubu gave assurance that FAAN would continue to ensure comfort and satisfaction of passengers at the nation’s airports.

“It was a hitch-free and peaceful operation throughout the festive period because there was no reports of confrontations between our staff and passengers and airlines.

“For the first time in many years, we had peaceful operation throughout Christmas and new year without a single report of staff or passengers’ unruly behaviours.

“FAAN put in place adequate measures to ensure passengers comfort and we even gave out Christmas gifts to 300 arriving children on Dec. 24,” she said.

A passenger, Mr Clement Adaji, said there was improvement in service delivery at the airport in recent times and called for standardisation of the nation’s airports.

Adaji said that more airlines were needed in the country to make it easier for travelers to buy tickets at affordable prices during festive periods.

He said it was difficult for many travelers to get tickets during the rush hours due to inadequate number of aircrafts in the country.

According to him, government should continue with the plan to establish a new national carrier to grow the economy.

Mrs Mary Johnson, a civil servant, said she expected a better air transport sector in 2019 considering the recent improvement in the airports, especially Abuja and Lagos.

Johnson urged government to also encourage local airlines to succeed and ensure reduced cost of air travels.

She also prayed that the coming general elections would be peaceful and usher in new era for the people.

“I want government to improve air travel in Nigeria but my major concern is the coming election which I am praying should end peacefully and usher in a new era for us,” she said. (NAN)