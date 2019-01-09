Total, NNPC seek sponsors for special athletes’ competitions

With less than 19 days to the commencement of the 2019 World Para-powerlifting Championships, Total Nigeria and Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) have called on more corporate organisations to sponsor competitions for special athletes.

Charles Ebereonwu, the Deputy General Manager (DGM), Public Affairs and Communications, Total E&P Nigeria Ltd, told a news conference that it became imperative for their media to support the para-powerlifters.

In his father’s shadow: Gabonese President Ali Bongo

“Our core value is safety, performance-mindedness and integration. We want to give the special athletes love, we want to develop them positively without depending on people.

“We felt it was necessary to always support these athletes in terms of equipment and finance because they have been putting Nigeria on the world map.

“Other sponsors should come up to support these cause and help develop para-athletes in the country,” he said.

He added that they would not relent in supporting the para-powerlifters.

The championships is scheduled for Jan. 24 to Jan. 31 at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos.

Egina FPSO: What Gain for Nigeria?

Reports have it that officials of the World Para Powerlifting Body (WPPO), led by Sam Munkley and Richardson Dillon, visited Nigeria in June, 2018 to inspect facilities for the competition.

The International Paralympics Committee-sanctioned championships will serves as part of qualification for the 2020 Paralympics Games in Tokyo, Japan.

The likes of Paul Kehinde, Ezuruike Roland, Ejike Lucy, Esther Onyema will represent Nigeria at the championships.

Other sponsors are Peak Milk, Heritage Bank, Ginklate Pharceutical.