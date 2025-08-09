World Athletics Championships: AFN seeks support for athletes 

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has intensified efforts to secure financial support for Team Nigeria’s participation in the CAA Region II Senior Championships in Ghana, a key qualifier for the Tokyo World Athletics Championships in September.

AFN President, Chief Tonobok Okowa, said the event, now set for August 19–20, is critical to Nigeria’s qualification hopes. He thanked the National Sports Commission and existing sponsors for their backing, while appealing for additional funding to ensure athletes are adequately prepared.

“Our goal is clear — inspire our athletes to win medals in Tokyo and elevate Nigeria’s global sporting reputation,” Okowa stated.

Top athletes, including World 100m hurdles champion Tobi Amusan and men’s 100m champion Sunday Okon, are expected to compete. Both have expressed confidence in their chances, as Nigeria targets qualification in the 100m, 200m, and relay events.

The AFN remains optimistic that with the right support, Team Nigeria will deliver strong performances on the world stage. (NAN)