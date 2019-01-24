Tears flow as ex-Defence Chief, Badeh, is buried

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA—Tears flowed freely, yesterday, as sympathisers, family members, friends and associates bade farewell to former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh, who was murdered on December 18, 2018.

Before the burial at the National Military Cemetery, Abuja, his remains were taken to the Nigerian Air Force Base’ Protestant Church, Abuja, for funeral service with the casket wrapped in national colours.

The late Badeh’s son, who read a brief tribute on behalf of the family, regretted that his father, who hated violence, died a violent death.

According to him, “you were never one to hide your true feelings. You always had a smile on your face even through adversity; you stood up for what you believed was right and tried to be fair.

“You were deeply principled and pragmatic. You might have been a big brash bulk of a man, but you moved through the world gracefully.

“You abhorred violence, but it found you. You are loved and will never be forgotten.”

Speaking at the National Military Cemetery, shortly before the body was interred, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, said Badeh’s death was a challenge that citizens in the country must begin to assist security agencies.

Describing Badeh’s records in the security sector as a great source of inspiration, he said: ”He is the 18th Chief of Air Staff and the 15th Chief of Defence staff. He was an Astor Airman, who earned over 6000 flying hours.”