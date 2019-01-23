TCN blames power challenges on ports congestion

By Prince Okafor

The Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, yesterday said congestion at the seaport in Lagos, was responsible for delay in the installation of transformers to Kumbotso Transmission substation in Kano State.

This came against the backdrop of the recent breakdown of TCN’s 150MVA 132/33kV power transformers in Kumbotso Substation, denying parts of Kano, Katsina and Jigawa States access to electricity.

Vanguard gathered that TCN engineers have carried out intensive tests on the faulty transformer, and the tests revealed that short circuiting in the winding caused the tripping.

We have achieved 95% metering deployment – Ikeja Electric

Consequently, requisite parts for repair work were procured ahead of the commencement of repair works to bring the 150MVA power transformer back into circuit.

It was also gathered that the company is also looking for how to replace the faulty transformer at the Kumbotso Substation with two 150MVA 330/132kV transformers currently at the sea port waiting to berth.

However, port users have blamed the congestion at the port to the chaotic traffic situation along the port access road in Lagos, making cargo delivery difficult.

General Manager, TCN, Ndidi Mbah, stated that the Kumbotso Transmission Substation is one of the substations in which it plans to put in place N-1 capacity this year.

According to her, “TCN has procured transformers, including 150MVA capacity. They are currently at the nation’s seaports, waiting to berth, but for congestion at the ports.

“TCN further explained that it is working with the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, to fastrack the berthing and clearance.”