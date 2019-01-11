Standard Chartered appoints Bola Adesola as Senior Vice Chairman, Africa

Standard Chartered Bank Group has announced the appointment of Bola Adesola as Senior Vice-Chairman, Africa effective from first quarter of 2019.

In this new capacity, Bola will be responsible for supporting the execution of the bank’s strategic intent within the Africa region, including representing Standard Chartered Bank on various Boards in Africa.

She will also lead as the Group’s Senior Banker on key relationships and transactions.

Bola joined the bank on March 2011 as the CEO of Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited and subsequently became the CEO for Nigeria and West Africa in 2015.

Prior to joining the bank, Bola was Executive Director, Corporate Banking in First Bank of Nigeria Plc, Nigeria’s biggest bank, and she also had oversight of the retail and commercial banking business in Lagos. Previously, she was CEO of Kakawa Discount House, Nigeria, a securities trading company where she drove record business performance.

She also worked in Citibank for nine years in senior leadership roles in Nigeria and Tanzania.

Called to the Nigerian Bar in 1985, Bola has over 30 years of banking experience and expertise. She is an Honorary Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers Nigeria (CIBN) and also chairs the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Bankers’ Sub-Committee on Economic Development, Sustainability and Gender.

She had previously served on the boards of FMDQ and the Nigerian Interbank Settlement Systems (NIBSS) Plc respectively.

She was appointed to the Board of the United Nations Global Compact by the UN Secretary General in 2015 and elevated to Co Vice-Chair of the Board in 2018.

The Board also announced the appointment of Lamin Manjang as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nigeria and West Africa, subject to Statutory and Regulatory approvals. Lamin joined the bank in 1999 and has over the past 19 years, built up extensive experience including Cluster CEO for Kenya and East Africa, and CEO in Oman, Uganda and Sierra Leone.

Sunil Kaushal, Regional CEO, Africa and Middle East, Standard Chartered Bank, said: “In Africa, we have made investments in our people both in their career and personal development, and