Social Media Week: Stanbic IBTC to highlight basic tools of career devt

By Prince Osuagwu

Stanbic IBTC Bank has just disclosed that it will showcase some basic tools of career development at the forthcoming Social Media Week in Lagos, SMW Lagos.

The bank said some of these tools made it a digital customer-centric universal financial services provider.

The financial institution confirmed it will be joining other thought leaders, innovators, business practitioners, entrepreneurs, and pop culture enthusiasts from Nigeria and around the world to participate at the Social Media Week Lagos 2019 with a reloaded package.

SMW Lagos is a week-long event which focuses on ideas, trends, insights and inspiration to help both individuals and businesses across the creative, technology and financial industries understand how to achieve more in a hyper-connected world.

Its target is to engender good business practices and policies that leverage technology to transform industries and communities across Africa. The event also features a mixture of keynotes, panels, workshops, master classes and presentations on a wide range of topics, including business, entertainment, education, technology and politics, all aimed at advancing the use of social media, an area dedicated to co-working and interactive installations.

Stanbic IBTC said it will be looking beyond its core financial services specialisation to align with a social event which is in line with its value commitment to meaningfully contribute to the development of the nation and uplifting the socio-economic life generally.

It argues that a better way to give back to the society is through strategic focus and investment in initiatives that fall under three key pillars of Social, Economic and Environment, SEE.

The bank promised that the tools it will be highlighting will make basic formal career development and entrepreneurship easy and drive business management aimed at wealth creation for Nigerian youths. The annual week-long conference and exhibition will hold this year from February 4 to February 8 with the theme: With Great Influence Comes Great Responsibility.

The event, renowned for eliciting interesting conversations and bringing together diverse perspectives, has gained popularity as a platform to discuss the most productive ways to harness social platforms to drive thought and innovation, improve consumer experiences and foster collaborations.

Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, Mr. Yinka Sanni, said the organisation’s participation and sponsorship of this year’s Lagos Social Media Week is a clear expression of its determination and commitment towards availing young, vibrant Nigerian youths, irrespective of background and current position in life, requisite mentorship and guidance to help them achieve their goals and aspirations.

He added that this essential career management, wealth creation and preservation tools, principles and basics, undoubtedly transcends financial knowledge and status.