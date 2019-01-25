Show your scorecard to Nigerians, Obi challenges APC

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—VICE Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Peter Obi yesterday in Benin, said that next month’s general election “is not between his party and the All Progressives Congress, APC, but the future of Nigeria.”

Obi, who had an interactive session with a cross section of different groups in Edo State such as the Nigeria Medical Association, NMA; Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN; Nigeria Bar Association, NBA; Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ; Igbo and Arewa communities in Edo State; civil society groups among others, challenged President Muhammadu Buhari and his APC- led government to present their score card to Nigerians on their electoral promises.

He said, “It is not about the stories they (APC) are telling Nigerians. They should show Nigerians their scorecard. They promised to reduce prices of fuel from N86 to N40, today it is N145. They also promised to pay N5,000 to our unemployed youths and take the value of the Naira from N185 to one Dollar. How many of these promises have been fulfilled today?

“Nigeria currently is stressed, collapsing by the day, never mind the lies from the APC. Insecurity is on the increase. Nigeria dropped from 7th to 3rd on the terrorism index, we are just behind Iraq .

“Nigeria now has the highest number of poor people in the world and according to World Bank, Nigeria will remain in that position this year.

“Nigeria now has 13.5 million “out of school children”, the highest number in the world.