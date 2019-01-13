Rohr: Kalu is exceptional

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr had nothing but praise for Bordeaux number 10 Samuel Kalu after the winger scored a wonder goal in his team’s 1-0 win over Le Havre in the French League Cup and explained why he is an exceptional player.

The German football tactician revealed that Kalu has always been on his radar as a potential Super Eagles player but was behind Moses Simon in the pecking order until the Levante star started to struggle with injuries.

‘’We knew him, of course. Initially, we had preference for Moses Simon, ‘’ Rohr was quoted as saying by Bordeaux dedicated website Girondins4ever.com.

‘’Kalu became relevant when Simon experienced physical problems. But he’s an amazing player for sure, he’s integrated into my team as if he’s always been there.

‘’He has intrinsic qualities of a footballer, he is fast and has the ability to defend.’’

Kalu’s versatility was put to test in November 2018 when he played as a wing-back as the Super Eagles were held to a 1-1 draw by South Africa in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

‘’We played 3-5-2 in South Africa where he scored our only goal, while managing to defend very well.

‘’He knows how to attack but he never hesitates to fall back to the defense. In the team, he can also play on the left wing when playing 4-2-3-1,’’ Rohr concluded.

Samuel Kalu has started all the competitive matches played by the Super Eagles after the 2018 World Cup, scoring once in four appearances., while providing two assists.