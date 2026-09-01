Retirement: Three times Messi scored against Nigeria

Lionel Messi

By Enitan Abdultawab

Lionel Messi on Monday announced his retirement from international football after an illustrious career with Argentina, leaving behind a record that includes winning the World Cup.

Messi played in six world cups, scoring 125 goals. He also faced the Super Eagles four times at senior international level, with all four encounters ending in victories for Argentina.

His first senior encounter with Nigeria came at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, where Argentina secured a 1-0 victory in Johannesburg. The two sides met again in a friendly in Dhaka, Bangladesh, in September 2011, with Argentina winning 3-1. Messi featured in the game but did not score.

First and second goals

Messi’s first and second goals against the Super Eagles came at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Nigeria and Argentina met in their final Group F game in Porto Alegre, with Argentina winning a thrilling encounter 3-2.

Messi opened the scoring inside the opening minutes before Nigeria quickly equalised through Ahmed Musa. The Argentine restored his side’s lead with a stunning free-kick shortly before half-time, giving him two goals in the game.

Musa scored again for Nigeria after the break, but Marcos Rojo’s deflected effort eventually gave Argentina the victory.

Third goal

Four years later, Messi and Nigeria crossed paths again at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Argentina defeated the Super Eagles 2-1 in Saint Petersburg, with Messi opening the scoring in the first half.

The Super Eagles drew level through Victor Moses from the penalty spot, but Marcos Rojo struck late to send Argentina into the knockout stages and end Nigeria’s campaign.

That match marked Messi’s final senior international appearance against Nigeria.

Overall, the Argentine finished with three goals in four senior appearances against the Super Eagles, while Argentina maintained a perfect record in those meetings.

Messi’s relationship with Nigeria, however, dates back further than his senior career.

His first encounter with Nigeria came in 2005 at the FIFA U-20 World Youth Championship in the Netherlands.

Argentina faced Nigeria in the final on July 2, 2005, with Messi scoring twice from the penalty spot as Argentina defeated the Flying Eagles 2-1 to win the tournament. FIFA described the 2005 U-20 World Cup as the tournament where Messi first announced himself on the global stage.