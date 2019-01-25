Reject Ogboru at polls, PDP tells Deltans

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

PEOPLES Democratic Party. PDP, in Delta State, has urged Deltans to reject the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Great Ogboru in the forthcoming general election, describing him as a serial loser.

Delta PDP, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, accused Ogboru of disregarding and undermining the “tenets of equity and justice,” which it said had contributed to the sustainable peace in the state.

He said: “We commend the various political leaders for their forthrightness in admitting the importance of rotation as a demonstration of their good sense, wisdom, and sensitivity to the sensibilities of the various groups that make up Delta State.

“The leaders understood that Delta Central having had a shot at the governorship with the undisputed leader of our party, Chief James Ibori, who completed two meritorious terms on behalf of the zone, then followed by Delta South which presented former governor, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, who also went ahead to do the mandatory second term. The wise counsel and the great sense of equity propelled the leaders to resolve that for there to be mutual respect, harmony and political stability where every group has a sense of belonging, that the cycle of rotation of the office of the governor must be allowed to be completed.”

“For us, in the PDP, we believe that this is a masterstroke in sound political engineering and that it is, therefore, the turn of Delta North to complete its two terms as governor, which Governor Okowa represents and is overwhelmingly poised to achieve as a Delta Northerner.

“And as the various leaders have already spoken, it is the turn of Delta North to have a second term, and Okowa deserves a second term, having done very well in his first term to the admiration of all Deltans. It is against this background therefore, that we urge all Deltans to vote massively for Okowa for the second term.”