Recharge Centre sensitizes entrepreneurs, points way forward

The Recharge Centre, organizers of the Champions Summit, a non profit organization saddled with the responsibility to sensitize entrepreneurs on ways to succeed has in a forum pointed the way forward for businesses.

Tony Aletor, Vice Chairman, Capital Express Group who spoke on how business owners can become successful businessmen in a programme titled, ‘Take the Lead in 2019,’ in Lagos, said the power to fully attain their mind to accept responsibility for their actions and inactions rests in their hands.

In view of this glaring fact, “there is need to painstakingly set time aside to reflect on your next line of action or move, he enthused.”

He stated: “The truth of the matter is that if you do not have a plan life will give you one. You live intentionally, you do not live by circumfusing, tomorrow will be well, and if you do not plan strategically you wouldn’t amount to anything.

If you are going the wrong direction you will never get to the right destination, so be intentionally with your life this year,” he advised.

“If you plan strategically you are living intentionally, with plans, every day you know what you want to do. Now this how to attain it, everyday, whatever you want to achieve tomorrow write them down, do not leave them for too long for what you want to achieve tomorrow.”