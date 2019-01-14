Breaking News
Translate

#ProtectYourVote: Nigerians ready to make votes count in next elections

On 3:34 pmIn Elections, News, Top Stories by Victor OgunyinkaComments

Victor Ogunyinka

As Nigerians and indeed the world get set to decide the future of the country, Nigerians have hit the social media space with sensitisation on how to protect their votes in the coming February general elections.
Election
A Nigerian displaying her voter’s card

Nigerians are determined to ensure that the elections will be free, fair and credible and are set to make it happen in their own little way.

ALSO READ: 2019: My three fear factors about the election


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.