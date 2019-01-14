ProtectYourVote: Nigerians ready to make votes count in next elections

Victor Ogunyinka

As Nigerians and indeed the world get set to decide the future of the country, Nigerians have hit the social media space with sensitisation on how to protect their votes in the coming February general elections.

Nigerians are determined to ensure that the elections will be free, fair and credible and are set to make it happen in their own little way.

The enemies of Nigeria are happy when you don't care. They are happy when you walk away #ProtectYourVote pic.twitter.com/fS4WgvS1GU — A.O (@ayowole_obi) January 14, 2019

So February 15th is election? One day you’re having Sex, the next your going to cast the vote that will determine the future of your sperm

SMH 🤦🏻‍♂️ #ProtectYourVote #MondayMotivation — Ceejay🇳🇬 (@Donkruz22) January 14, 2019

Looking back at our past, we cant but be thankful to God for how far he has led us. We are definitely wiser, stronger and better positioned for greatness. #10yearchallenge #MondayMotivation #ProtectYourVote #Rivers2019 #WeGoDoAm pic.twitter.com/1J62YhXDPK — Tonye P Cole (@TonyeCole1) January 14, 2019

somebody who didn't win elections can’t occupy the seat of government in a democracy? #ProtectYourVote pic.twitter.com/ANcU1bQkfn — Biyi The Plug 🔌 (@Baddman20) January 14, 2019

Not everyone will be able to migrate. A working Nigeria is great for everyone. #ProtectYourVote pic.twitter.com/CqgI0CbIYP — Naija PR (@Naija_PR) January 14, 2019

Being a citizen is not only about rights; you have responsibilities and duties too #ProtectYourVote — Omo Iya Ologi (@thepamilerin) January 14, 2019