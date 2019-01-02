Breaking News
PDP should cure itself of hallucination – INEC

On 12:00 amIn News, Politics by Idowu Bankole

Reacting to the PDP allegations the APC and Presidency were pressuring the INEC to rig the polls, the Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi, dismissed the allegations as baseless and urged the PDP to provide the evidence in its possession to prove them.

INEC National Chairman, Mahamood Yakubu addressing pressmen on new release of 2019 Election Time Table and Schedule of Activities for 2019 Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council Elections while at INEC Office Abuja. Photo by Gbemiga Olamikan.

“Otherwise, the PDP should cure itself of this recurring hallucination which I am sure Nigerians no longer buy. Certainly, INEC is not into the rigging business,” he said.

 


