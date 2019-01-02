PDP should cure itself of hallucination – INEC

Reacting to the PDP allegations the APC and Presidency were pressuring the INEC to rig the polls, the Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi, dismissed the allegations as baseless and urged the PDP to provide the evidence in its possession to prove them.

“Otherwise, the PDP should cure itself of this recurring hallucination which I am sure Nigerians no longer buy. Certainly, INEC is not into the rigging business,” he said.