PDP Rep member defects to APC

Rep. Dickson Terkighir, representing Makurdi/Guma Federal Constituency of Benue, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Terkighir made the announcement in a letter addressed to the house and was read by the Deputy Speaker, Rep. Yussuf Lassun (APC-Odiniya) at the plenary on Tuesday.

The announcement delighted members of the APC on the floor of the house as they screamed party slogans and waved eight fingers in the air.

In the letter, Terkighir said that politics was local and that he had consulted with the constituents before the decision was reached.

It could be recalled that Tarkighir contested for the house of reps ticket in the just concluded Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primaries.

He, however, lost to out with 80 votes to Mr Bem Mzondu who scored 102 votes.