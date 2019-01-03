Our dream is to sustain change, Buhari tells APC Campaign team

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has told members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Campaign Team not be distracted by the opposition in their bid to ensure his re-election come February 16, 2019.

President Buhari also urged them to double their efforts to achieve success in the polls.

The President gave the advice, Thursday, at the inauguration of the Women and Youth Presidential Campaign Team which has the name of his wife, Dr. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari as the chair person at the Old Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.



The President urged members of the team to go from door to door to remind Nigerians why the administration should be given a second term.

According to him, “The Women and Youth Presidential Campaign Team being inaugurated today (yesterday) was constituted to support the Presidential Campaign Council which I chair. This shows the importance with which we view the role of women and youths as the backbone of the Nigerian electorate.

“As such, they should be the drivers of our campaign, more so, they are the major direct and indirect beneficiaries of our social investment programmes.

“In carrying out this assignment, I expect from members of this team the same loyalty and support which you exhibited in 2015. Let us remind Nigerians about our plans, our good work and achievements: Tell the people why they should give us another four years.

“Our dream is to sustain CHANGE so that all systemic distortions can be corrected and we can enjoy the fruits of being Nigerians under the banner of freedom. It is also our hope that our unborn children will inherit a better nation.”

While commending party men and women for their unwavering support and commitment, he said, “I call on you to redouble your efforts and re-elect us in February, so that you can witness the next level of change.

“To all Nigerians, I appreciate your love and support. I hope you will renew the mandate you overwhelmingly gave us in 2015. Please do not be distracted, our country is on course.”

He informed the gathering that his administration has made numerous landmark achievements.

He said, “And the change remains unshaken and continues until we return Nigeria on track to assume its rightful place among the comity of nations.

“I am very pleased to inaugurate the ‘’Women and Youth Presidential Campaign Team’’. I charge you to reach out to all Nigerians door-to-door and remind them why we need another four years.”

In her address that was contained in the programme, wife of the President, Dr. Aisha Buhari said that the Women and Youth Presidential Campaign Team came about to complement the work of the recently constituted Presidential Campaign Council.

“It will operate as a sister body with necessary legwork and outreach and will mobilize women and youth across the country for door-to-door campaign,” she said.

Speaking earlier, the Director, Strategic Communications of APC Presidential Campaign Council (Official Spokesperson), Festus Keyamu, said that Nigerians today have seen the difference between President Buhari’s administration and past PDP governments.

Keyamu who represented the Director-General of the APC Campaign Council, Rotimi Amaechi, stated that the opposition party was suffocating because it does not have access to the national treasury.

He said that the campaign of the opposition for the forthcoming elections was about to collapse, stressing that the APC campaign was made possible because of the character and integrity of President Buhari.

He advised the inaugurated team to market the Buhari’s administration which he said had done much with little funds available.

The Comptroller of Nigeria Customs Service, Hameed Ali, who is Chairman Board of Trustees, Buhari Support Organization, BSO, urged party members to campaign door to door in order to allow people know what the administration has achieved.

“We have done a lot. We must save this country from looters,” he stated

He apologized to party members that worked hard in 2015 but have not been rewarded, promising that President Buhari will reward all those that will contribute to the success of the party in the forthcoming elections.

Spokesman of the Team, Hon Abdulmumin Jibrin, noted that it is only in Nigeria that those who have destroyed the system will dream of coming back.

But he was optimistic that by the grace of God President Buhari will win and continue the good work he has started.