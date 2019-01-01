Oshiomhole to receive defectors as Lalong flags off campaign

By Marie Nanlong

Jos—The National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, is set to receive defectors from Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and other political parties to the ruling party in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

The state Chairman of APC, Mr. Latep Dabang, made the disclosure yesterday, in Jos where he added that the state governor, Simon Lalong, would flag off his re-election campaign the same day.

Dabang said: “We are here to officially brief you on the re-election campaign of the Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, which is slated for January 4.

“The Plateau State APC has been working tirelessly with a view to putting in place a credible campaign council.

“The party will be playing host to a large number of dignitaries, including the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, who is expected to receive a large number of defectors.”