Ondo awards 37.5km Araromi/Lekki dual carriageway for N32bn

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—THE Ondo State government said it has awarded contracts for the construction of the 37.5km dual coastal carriage Araromi-Seaside-Akodo-Lekki Road worth N32 billion.

Contractors handling the projects are expected to deliver them in 36 calendar months.

This was announced after the State Executive Council held in Akure, Ondo State.

The Information Commissioner, Mr. Yemi Olowolabi said the award of the 37.5km dual carriageway was done after a selective tendering method.

Olowolabi said: “The road project execution is to be co-funded by the Ondo State Government and the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, at ratio 60:40.

“The state executive’s approval, the road project is divided into two lots. Lot One, which is the 18.850km of the road, is awarded to Craneburg Construction Company, Lagos, for N16.9 billion.

“The execution of Lot one is to commence from Araromi Seaside and terminates at Awodikora/OKLNG.

“The 18.65km Lot Two of the road project is awarded to CCECC Nigeria Limited, Abuja, for N15.7 billion.

“Construction of Lot Two will start from Awodikora/OKLNG to Akodo-Lekki in Lagos State.