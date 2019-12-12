Ondo lawmakers hail Akeredolu’s infrastructural development drive

Lawmakers in Ondo State, on Thursday, commended Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for the on-going road construction across the state, saying it would ease traffic flow and boost socio-economic activities.

Mr. Adeyemi Olayemi, the Chairman, Ondo State House of Assembly Committee on Works and Infrastructure, gave the commendation during an oversight function to the ongoing road projects in the South Senatorial District of the state.

Olayemi, while expressing happiness over the ongoing construction of the first flyover in the state, that is, the Ore flyover in Odigbo Local Government area said it was long overdue.

He said that once the flyover was ready, it would bring the perennial traffic gridlock in the axis to an end.

“The Ore-Benin expressway connects Ondo to other states, which makes Ore the commercial nerve centre of the southern part of the state, but unnecessary vehicular gridlocks have subjected motorists, pedestrians and other road users to untold hardship.

“The ongoing road construction in other districts, such as the Ore flyover, will further boost commercial and tourism activities in Ore and the state at large.

“I sincerely commend Gov. Akeredolu for this giant stride, in spite of the meager allocation,’’ the lawmaker said.

Mrs. Magaret Akinsuroju, the Caretaker Chairperson, Odigbo local council, said that she was so excited that Ore was wearing a new look during her tenure, adding that the flyover would bring succor to travelers and residents.

Akinsuroju urged motorists and other road users to be patient on the Ore-Benin expressway and put into consideration the ongoing construction work in the Ore axis.

She said that motorists and other road users would benefit a lot after the completion of the road projects.

“I am so happy and thank our amiable governor for standing by his promise to construct the first-ever flyover in the state; the residents of this council appreciate this gesture and this will remain in our minds for a long time,’’ she said.

Meanwhile, Mr Daniels Mansur, the Project Manager, Craineburg Construction Company, the firm handling the Ore flyover, said that rain was the only challenge hindering the project.

Mansur said that the flyover would be completed and handed over to the state government by second week of January 2020.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the house committee members on works and infrastructure also inspected the ongoing township road construction in Araromi Obu seaside in Okitipupa council area.

The committee members also visited the ongoing township road construction in Kiribo, Ese-Odo LGA and the Owodunni road construction in Irele Local Government area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other committee members were Messrs Olugbenga Akogun, Samuel Aderoboye, Ademola Edamisan, Festus Adefiranye, Tomide Akinribido, Simeon Borokini, and Taofik Mohammed.

