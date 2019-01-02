Okowa to flag-off his second term campaign bid in Oghara, Sapele

By Paul Olayemi

Sapele – Governor Ifeanyi Okowa will on Friday flag off his campaign for second term bid in Oghara and Sapele, headquarters of Ethiope West and Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State.

Chief Paulinus Akpeki, the Chief Strategist of the State and the Chairman of the Sapele PDP Campaign Committee made the disclosure while briefing Newsmen in Sapele.

Chief Akpeki said that the Governor would be in Oghara on the 4th of January, while on the 5th will be the turn of Sapele with the State Chairman of the party, Olorogun Kingsley Esiso and other State leaders of the party in attendance.

He added that the party would use the opportunity to thank the Governor and assure him of the party’s full support

“Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and our candidate for the 2019 governorship election of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, will be in Oghara on the 4th of January to flag-off his second tenure campaign, while on Saturday, he will be in Sapele.

“He will be coming with the State Chairman and other leaders of the party in the State. He will be here to formally launch his campaign and flag off the 2019 second tenure election campaign,” Mr Akpeki said.

According to him, the Governor has chosen Oghara and Sapele to kick-off his campaign to show how close these two Local Government areas are to his heart and that is why we must be ready to deliver to him 100% of our full votes come this election”

The former Commissioner also revealed that the party is better positioned to win this year’s election “the Governor has really performed well. He has transformed all our roads and continued to touch the lives of Deltans, that is why we have resolved that he should complete his eight years tenure”

Meanwhile the Special Assistant to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Community Affairs, Comrade Benson Okorodudu has lampooned the Delta Intergrity Watch, DIW, the political pressure group, who recently called on the Governor to investigate the activities of the Delta State PDP Chairman, Barrister Kingsley Esiso, alleging that some party agents and Returning Officers at the LGA ward levels he helped influence their appointment were loyalist of a politician who recently decamped to the opposition party.

”Their allegations are baseless and lack merit. The state chairman does not pick party agents/ returning officers at the LGA / ward level. As for Linus Obi, he is one of the financiers of PDP in ward 1. He is not in anyway connected to Igbuya Monday.

“Efe Mafuru is not in ward 3, he is an appointee (SSA to the Governor) he is a committed PDP stalwart in ward 1” Okorodudu said.