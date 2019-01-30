Okogie, 8 presidential candidates condemn Onnoghen’s suspension

By Sam Eyoboka

LAGOS—THE Catholic Archbishop Emeritus of Lagos Archdiocese, Anthony Cardinal Okogie, and eight presidential candidates in next month’s presidential elections, yesterday, faulted President Muhammadu Buhari’s suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Samuel Onnoghen, arguing that the nation’s constitution has not given him such powers.

In his reaction, Cardinal Okogie frowned at the attitude of lawyers in the country, arguing that such noble profession have so far not demonstrated the zeal or whatever is required for them to defend the prime law officer of the federation in line with the doctrine of separation of powers enshrined in the nation’s constitution.

Onnoghen: Tough options for lawyers in Buhari’s cabinet

“They have to fight it out because they say that justice delayed is justice denied. I am very surprised that all the lawyers we have in this country appear to have acquiesced instead of all of them rising in Defence of their noble profession with some arguing on the morality of the CJN’s conduct. Where is due process?

“How some lawyers argue that because you are the Head of State, you can do whatever you like with recourse to the rule of law. I am hearing some lawyers justifying the action of the president to remove the CJN….invariably saying that because he is president he can do whatever he likes.”

Similarly, eight presidential contenders in next month’s elections have unanimously stated that President Buhari has been ill-advised to remove a Chief Justice of Nigeria by his mangers because the nation’s Constitution didn’t bestow his office with such powers.

Onnoghen: Nigeria not a colony, Oshiomhole tells US, UK, EU

The presidential candidates include Tope Fasua (ARNP), John Dara (ASD), GDPN’s Davidson Isiborakhamien, YY Sani of ADP, Ayo Da-Silva of SNC, David Ize Iyamu of BNPP and Ali Soyede of YES

At a presidential debate organized by Nigerian Youths Decide which held in Abuja, they unanimously faulted the CJN’s suspension.