Oil spill: NPA commences clean up of Onne port channel

By Godwin Oritse

Following a massive oil spill at the Federal Oceans Terminal, FOT, Onne, River State, the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, has commenced the clean up exercise on the port channel

The clean up exercise is the first of such project being executed by the personnel of environment department of the agency.

Speaking on the side-lines of the kick off of the clean-up project at the premises of the Federal Lighter Terminal, FLT, also in Onne, the Acting Port Manager, Mrs Barbara Ejemeh Nchey-Achukwu, who represented the Port Manager Alhassan Ismaila Abubakar, commended the wisdom of the Managing Director of NPA, Hadiza Bala Usman, for the approval for the commencement of the water channel clean-up at the Port.

She said that the Port Manager is aware of the various complains from Terminal Operators relating to oil pollution within the waters and was, therefore, excited with the commencement of the water channel clean up.

She said that vessel owners had been complaining over oil spill stains on their vessels hauls calling at Onne Port, noting that after the exercise such complaints will be a thing of the past.

“I know after this exercise, terminal operators will no longer complain to Onne Port Management of stains on their anchored vessels”, Nchey-Achukwu stated.

Speaking in similar vein, Engr. I.S Abdulbaki, General Manager Health Safety Environment, HSE, said that they could not ascertain the actual cause of the oil spills at the port, but suspected the activities of oil bunkers and wastes from communities that are emptied into the water channels.

He said part of the activities they are doing is to remove debris from the waters and use chemicals to clean the water to achieve improved water.

He said they will also embark on awareness campaign to raise the consciousness of the people on the need for clean waters, to sustain aquatic life and navigation.