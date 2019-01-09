Ogboru’s running mate, Abeh, commissions APC Vanguard campaign billboard

THE governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State, Great Ogboru’s running mate, Evangelist Ossai Abeh, has commissioned APC Vanguard, Ukwuani chapter campaign billboard of President Muhammadu Buhari/Great Ogboru in the state.

Coordinator of APC Vanguard, Delta North, Efe Orgu, and other members of the group graced the occasion.

Speaking at the event, Orgu said APC Vanguard is a pressure group formed to dismantle Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for their lack of political will and under-development in the state.

On his part, Abeh expressed joy and satisfaction with the chapter, noting that “I am overwhelmed with the crowd of APC Vanguard group members that I am seeing on ground here.

“It is obvious that the group is working hard and by God’s grace we are going to deliver President Buhari. Indeed, APC would wrestle power from the incumbent government by God’s grace.”

He charged the group to remain committed to their drive and focus on mobilisation of voters.

Also speaking, Mr. Eze Omolu, APC candidate for Ukwuani constituency, Delta State House of Assembly, stressed the need for all to work harmoniously to bring victory to the party, noting that if voted into power, he will focus on human capital development and resolve communal crisis in Ukwani.”

The high point of the event was the commissioning of the campaign billboard by Evangelist Abeh on new Sapele Agbor Road at Obiaruku in Ukwuani Local Government Area of the state.