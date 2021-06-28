It was a beehive of activities in Abbi, Ndokwa West Local Government Area, as the All Progressives Congress, APC faithful were hosted by a chieftain of the party in Delta State, Dr Eugene Okolocha, over the weekend with the purpose of uniting aggrieved party members who were hitherto in different camps in addition to positioning the party in Ndokwa nation preparatory to the forthcoming congress of the party as party leaders say, the state chairmanship position is a must-win for Ndokwa nation.

This was made known in a communique issued at the end of the well-attended meeting peopled by leaders and ardent supporters of the party drawn from the three Local Government Areas: Ukwuani, Ndokwa West and Ndokwa East LGAs.

In unison, according to the communique, the mammoth crowd of party faithful agreed to work together in a strong bond to build a formidable force strong enough to achieve the lofty goals set out by the leaders of the broom party in Ndokwa land at the state congress.

The meeting held Sunday, at the behest of the Organisation for Ndokwa Unity, ONU, otherwise known as Ndokwa Unite had in attendance the Ajuwa of Aboh, Kingdom, Chief Tony Amechi, Onotu Henry Okechukwu, Dr Chris Edeme…resolve as follows:

“Ndokwa APC members must as an organized family, take her proper place and beunited in pursuant of common interests.

“Towards the forthcoming congress of APC, members and leaders of the party should in unity reach out to other APC members to support an Ndokwa candidate for the position of State Chairman of APC in Delta State.

“Considering the enormous contribution of Ndokwa people to the national purse via massive oil and gas exploration,an Ndokwa person should be considered first for appointment into Federal Government institutions like the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and other statutory boards.” The communique reads in parts.

In a clear departure from the past as seen in the presence of Evangelist (Dr) Ossai Abeh, who was the running mate to the APC gubernatorial candidate at the 2019 governorship election, Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru; Ndokwa APC leaders urge the National Assembly leadership as well as President Muhammadu Buhari, to fast track the establishment of the Federal University of Agriculture and Technology in Ndokwa land to assuage the pains Ndokwa People have suffered and endured for decades past.

The party leaders further demanded that: “Step-Down of the Independent Power Project (IPP) that the President Buhari-led administration have started, should be adequately and promptly funded to ensure its completion before the end of 2022 to light up Ndokwa nation. Though Ndokwa nation have contributed enormously due to various oil and gas exploration activities, contributes to the national grid; power infrastructure including NLNG trains in Bonny while Ndokwa remain perpetually in darkness.

“Party leaders in Ndokwa nation congratulate and welcome our Senator Peter Nwaoboshi into APC and appreciate his novel efforts in proposing a bill to give Ndokwa Nation a Federal institution.

“We urge Ndokwa people to obtain their voters card in the registration exercise of Independent National Electoral Commission beginning on 28 June 2021and remain faithful for a new era of genuine prosperity for all.”

The statement was jointly by party leaders present from across the three LGAs. They are: Chief Charles Olisa -Ndokwa East; Chief Tony Uti – Ndokwa East; Hon Emeke Ozegbe – Ndokwa East.

Other signatories include: Chief Izuh Robinson – Ndokwa West; Chief Mrs Ejeh Hellen – Ndokwa West; Evangelist Dr Ossai Abeh – Ukwuani; Chief Tony Eleh – Ukwuani and Mrs. Bridget Ajieh – Ukwuani.