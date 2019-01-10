NYSC member arraigned for ‘reckless killing’

By Gbenga Olarinoye

Osogbo—A 29-year-old National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, member, Odedele Feranmi, was yesterday arraigned by Osun State Police Command before an Osogbo magistrate court for alleged reckless driving and killing.

The accused was alleged to have driven in a reckless manner and caused the death of a 16-year-old girl, Olasunkanmi Pelumi, on January 4.

He was said to have killed the deceased in front of government office, Gbongan road, Osogbo, while coming from Ibadan to resume at his Primary Place of Assignment in Osogbo.

The Police prosecutor, Mr. Oladoye Joshua, said the accused killed the deceased with his Honda car with number plates Lagos MUN 187 CU around 11.30am.

He said the alleged offence contravened the provision of section81 (1) Cap 115, Vol 6, Laws of Osun State, 2003.

Counsel to the accused, Mr. Bola Abimbola-Ige, urged the court to grant his client bail on liberal terms, promising that he would not jump bail.

He said the accused is still presumed to be innocent in accordance with Section 36(5) of the 1999 Constitution, and the provision of Section 118(2) of the Criminal Procedure Law of Osun State.

He urged the court to exercise its discretional power in favour of the accused by releasing him on bail, pending his trial.

The accused told the court that he was expected to resume at his place of primary assignment, PPA, on Monday January 7, in Osogbo.

He said he was coming from Ibadan where he lives, when the incident happened.

Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara, who was reluctant in granting the accused bail, said: “The accused person is reluctantly granted bail in the sum ofN500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Magistrate Ayilara said the sureties must be resident in the state and the car of the accused be moved to the court so that he can stand trial.

He said the father of the accused should drop three passport photographs and sign undertaking and adjourned the matter to January 30 for mention.