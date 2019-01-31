NLC backs Ohanaeze on PDP endorsement

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU- THE Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, in Enugu state has expressed support for Ohanaeze Ndigbo’s endorsement of the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Mr. Peter Gregory Obi.

The Labour union also took a swipe on the Governor of Anambra state, Mr. Willie Obiano for alleged insult on the entire Igbo through his attack on the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, who superintended over the collective Igbo decision in Enugu last week.

In a statement by the political committee of the state chapter of NLC in Enugu, Thursday, the union stated that Ohanaeze reserves right of opinion, free speech and freedom of electoral choices and warned the Anambra state government of the consequence of isolating the people of the state from the wider Igbo.

Chairman of the NLC political committee, Comrade Ikechukwu Ekere and secretary, Pat Eze in the statement they jointly authored said “It is embarrassing and disgusting to learn and hear the utterly vacillating statements made against the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo and Ohanaeze in general.

“We, the Igbo, especially our younger ones should learn how to respect our elders which is in tune with our tradition, culture, norms and values of an average Igbo man. On this note we vehemently pledge our loyalty and unalloyed support for the leadership/Ohanaeze Ndigbo, belonging to where they belong.

“We remit to all Ndigbo the renewed vigor and reassurance of our highest esteem as our destiny lies in our hands.”

It will be recalled that the Anambra state government had flayed Ohanaeze’s adoption of the PDP presidential candidate based on his restructuring proposal if elected into office.

Subsequently, Governor Obiano is reported to have canvassed support for the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, President Muhammadu Buhari.