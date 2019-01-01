NCWS urges women to vote women-friendly candidates

The National Council of Women Societies (NCWS) Nigeria, has urged women to vote candidates with policies that would improve the living standard of women and the youth in 2019 elections.

President of the council, Mrs Gloria Shoda, said this in her new year message to Nigerian women on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to her, “as we enter into the election year. I advise all Nigeria women to be actively involved in election processes.

”It is time we stand up to defend our rights as women. Our future and that of our families is in our hands, so we must all come out to exercise our rights and vote a candidate that will support the course of women.

”We must also support fellow women that are vying for elective positions at all levels. This is time to support our own”.

Shoda also called on women to pray for the peaceful co-existence of Nigeria, adding that it was only in a peaceful atmosphere that the country could be developed.

She said that women should also pray and work for free and fair elections come 2019.

The NCWS President called on all political parties to stop vote-buying as it could derail the democratic processes and cause crises in the country.(NAN)