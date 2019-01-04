NCAA commences investigation into Azman Air engine failure

By Lawani Mikairu

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority ,NCAA, yesterday said it has commenced investigation into the engine failure incident involving an Azman Air Lagos-Port Harcourt flight which occurred on Thursday. This was made known yesterday by the General Manager, Public Affairs, NCAA, Mr Sam Adurogboye, in Lagos.

The airline’s Boeing 737 aircraft with registration number 5N-NAS had made an emergency landing at the Port Harcourt Airport, Omagwa, after one of its engines reportedly failed. Adurogboye explained that the NCAA would investigate the incident in line with the standards and international best practices. “We don’t have all the information yet but I can tell you that an Azman Air aircraft was involved in an incident yesterday enroute Lagos to Port Harcourt.

“The aircraft had an engine issue but it was able to land safely and the airline had to send another aircraft to pick their passengers from Port Harcourt.

“Our team of inspectors are on ground and will carry out checks to ascertain what led to the incident. Our engineers will check the aircraft and talk to the crew on ground. The whole idea is to know what happened and to prevent future occurrence”, he added.