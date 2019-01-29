Naira stable at N361.5 in parallel market

The Naira yesterday was stable at N361.5 per dollar in the in the parallel market.

Meanwhile, the naira, yesterday, depreciated marginally by 59 kobo in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window due to a 35 percent drop in the volume of dollars traded. Data from FMDQ showed that the indicative exchange rate for the window rose to N363.34 per dollar yesterday from N362.75 per dollar on Monday, translating to 59 kobo depreciation of the naira.

The volume of dollars (turnover) traded yesterday declined by 35 percent to $61.23 million from $93.84 million traded on Monday.